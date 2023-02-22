VIDEO: Victim sleeping in his vehicle carjacked by 2 suspects in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Investigators from the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects caught on camera pulling a man who was sleeping inside his car onto the ground before driving off with the vehicle.

According to HPD’s Robbery Division, the incident took place in the 6000 block of Allendale on Jan. 24 at around 3:40 a.m.

Police say a man was asleep in his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex when an unknown person opened his door and pulled him out of the vehicle.

The unknown man then got into his vehicle and closed the door while the victim attempted to get off the ground and back inside his car.

Authorities say that’s when a second suspect exited the backseat of a silver SUV and struck the victim multiple times in the back of the head, causing him to again fall to the ground.

The second suspect was seen getting back into the SUV while the first suspect drove off in the victim’s blue Nissan Sentra.

A few days later, HPD says they located the victim’s vehicle in the 4500 block of Airline Drive, but the suspects were nowhere to be found.

One of the suspects was said to have been wearing a black shirt and brown pants with a blue cap.

If you have any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.