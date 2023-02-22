HPD: Man accused of fatally shooting daughter’s boyfriend, injuring 2 others on Houston’s south side

An investigation is underway after a man was killed and two other men were injured in a shooting involving the father of the deceased victim’s girlfriend on Houston’s south side Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed and two other men were injured in a shooting involving the father of the deceased victim’s girlfriend on Houston’s south side Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Stassen around 12:45 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located three men in their 40s with gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

According to HPD, the other two victims sustained minor injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals. They are expected to survive.

Investigators said the suspect, a man in his 50s, is the father of the deceased victim’s girlfriend.

Police said the suspect and three victims, who were all friends, were out for the evening celebrating a birthday and returned home. A short time later, officers said the girlfriend showed up and an argument ensued. The suspect didn’t like his daughter’s boyfriend’s behavior and opened fire on the victim, investigators said.

Police said the shooting took place on the porch. The suspect remains on the run.