1-year-old possibly hit by vehicle in parking lot of SE Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 1-year-old girl was possibly hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in southeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were called to an apartment complex located at 3931 Arlington Square Dr. around 10 p.m. for reports about an injured toddler.

According to the child’s father, he found his 1-year-old daughter laying in the parking lot. It appears the toddler got out of the apartment, investigators said.

The father reportedly told police he is not sure what happened but believes she may have been hit by a vehicle. The child was transported by ambulance and is in stable condition, HPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.