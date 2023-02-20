Suspected drunken driver charged after fatally striking man while he filled his gas tank on side of highway, police say

HOUSTON – A suspected drunken driver is facing charges after he struck and killed a man while he was filling his gas tank on the shoulder of the Katy Freeway early Saturday.

Marco Antonio Juarez, 21, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Police said the victim ran out of fuel in his Chrysler 300 while on the westbound mainlanes of the Katy Freeway near Gessner Road. He later requested an Uber to take him to a nearby gas station.

As the Uber driver brought him back to his vehicle, the man stepped out and began to fill his tank.

A dark-colored Toyota Tundra pickup driving westbound struck the man, which caused him to hit the rear of the Uber vehicle. He died at the scene.

The Tundra became disabled after impact and remained at the scene before authorities arrived. Police said he showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody.

The Uber driver was not hurt in the crash.