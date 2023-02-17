‘See to Succeed’: Houston program helping underserved children with the gift of sight hits major milestone

(Brandon Wade for Alcon, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – One Houston program created to help underserved children by giving away free eye exams and glasses hit a milestone on Friday.

‘See to Succeed,’ a Houston Houston Health Department program, hosted a celebration to mark 100,000 students who have benefitted from the program.

On Friday, the organization held an event at the Pasadena Convention Center where additional students received an eye exam.

The ‘See to Succeed’ program began in 2011 and has provided thousands of children who had no access to vision care with the help they need to succeed in school and in life.

Notable guests from the Houston Health Department and Houston Health Foundation in attendance were Dr. Pat Segu, Stephen L. Williams, Robin Mansur, Dr. Veronica Mendez, and Jacy King.

