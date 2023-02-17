Mother, 9-month-old killed in chain-reaction crash on Grand Parkway identified by family

Mother, 9-month-old baby killed in chain-reaction crash on Grand Parkway identified as family raises money for funeral

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A family is now raising money for unexpected expenses after a mother and her 9-month-old baby lost their lives during a crash earlier this week.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place in the 14100 block of W. Grand Parkway near Northwest Freeway around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The mother who was killed was identified by family members on GoFundMe as Lupe Tzic. Her 9-month-old baby boy who was also killed during the collision was named Ezekiel.

Her 3-year-old son Isaiah, who was also a passenger in her vehicle during the wreck, is still in critical condition.

“God has gained two angels, as our beautiful and lovely Lupe Tzic, who was a phenomenal mother, stepmother, daughter, sister, and loving wife passed away from a tragic car accident on Wednesday, 15 FEB 2023,” a memo posted on their fundraiser read.

Lupe is survived by her husband, David Tzic, who is currently caring for Isaiah in the hospital.

HCSO Major Susan Cotter said the driver of a 2009 Toyota Camry told authorities she was trying to take the exit ramp off SH-99 onto US 290 when the car in front of her slammed the brakes and almost came to a stop.

“She veered to the left, [and] when she veered to the left, she saw the black barrels that are the dividers between 290 and 99. She veered again, at which point she struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner,” she said.

Cotter says that’s when the Toyota 4Runner, with Lupe and her two boys inside, struck the wall and rolled off the overpass.

If you’d like to donate to help the family with “funeral, medical, lawyer, transportation, long-term unpaid wages, and any other unforeseen expenses,” visit their GoFundMe page.

