Woman and baby dead, toddler in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash in NW Harris County: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman and her 9-month-old baby boy are dead after a crash involving three vehicles in northwest Harris County Wednesday morning.

Her 3-year-old baby boy was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition following the crash.

Deputies responded to reports of a major crash in the 14100 block of W. Grand Parkway near Northwest Freeway around 8:30 a.m.

“This is horrible. Absolutely horrible. Anytime it involves a child. I can say personally, I’ve been investigating fatality crashes since 1997, and the ones with the children are just absolutely horrible, and they stick with you,” HPD Major Susan Cotter said.

Cotter says the driver of a 2009 Toyota Camry told authorities she was trying to take the exit ramp off SH-99 onto US 290 when the car in front of her slammed the brakes and almost came to a stop.

“She veered to the left, [and] when she veered to the left, she saw the black barrels that are the dividers between 290 and 99. She veered again at which point she struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner,” she said.

Cotter says the Toyota 4Runner struck the wall and rolled off the overpass.

“It landed on its roof and ultimately landed on four wheels after another revolution,” she said.

The driver of the Camry also struck a Volkswagen Sedan.

“Neither one of those drivers were injured, and they are still on the scene,” she stated.

Cotter says the woman’s husband came to the scene.

“We spoke with him, and he didn’t really know where she could possibly be going,” Cotter added. “Maybe to the outlet mall, but he really wasn’t sure. He was doing as well as can be expected. He’s doing better than you can expect.”

The driver who slammed on its brakes left the scene.

Detectives say both children were in car seats.

The cause of the crash and who may be at fault is still under investigation.

If you witnessed the crash, contact the HCSO.

