Texas A&M University cancels classes Wednesday due to winter weather

TEXAS – Texas A&M University announced that it is canceling all classes Wednesday due to the winter weather.

The university said non-essential campus operations are suspended and employees will work remotely.

It’s going to be a wet and chilly Tuesday night. It’s a cold rain for residents in Houston with temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s, but our northern and western cities have winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories.

Icy bridges and overpasses can make driving treacherous. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing for areas like Brenham and Huntsville.

School officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.