Suspect who fatally shot man in ‘love triangle’ charged with murder, police say

HOUSTON – The suspect accused of shooting a man to death in north Houston last week has been identified and charged.

Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez, 46, has since been charged with murder.

On Jan. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a game room located in the 800 block of Little York Road around 4:30 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived, they found a man on the floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness said the victim and Gonzalez were in a dating relationship with the same woman. The victim and the woman were inside of the game room when Gonzalez allegedly approached them and started shooting the victim multiple times.

Gonzalez then fled the scene in a Honda Ridgeline.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oziel Gonzalez is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

