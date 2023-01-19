Amazon discontinues charity donation program amid cost cuts

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, 2011. Federal safety investigators found that Amazon put workers at three warehouses at serious risk of injury by requiring them to lift and transport heavy packages at unsafe speeds for long hours. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced citations Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at warehouses in Florida, Illinois and New York, which were inspected as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s safety practices launched last year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

