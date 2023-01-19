Amazon discontinues charity donation program amid cost cuts

Amazon said Wednesday it plans to shut down its charity donation program, in the latest example of the company’s broader cost-cutting efforts.
Through the program, called AmazonSmile, the e-retailer donates a percentage of eligible purchases on the site to the shopper’s chosen charity organization. Amazon said it has donated roughly $500 million to charities since the program launched in 2013.
Amazon now plans to wind down AmazonSmile by Feb. 20, the company said in a notice to customers posted to its website.