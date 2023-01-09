Chick-fil-A to open drive-thru, carry-out-only restaurant in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – A Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open on Thursday at Main and Kirby.

Located at 7900 Main St., across from NRG Stadium, Chick-fil-A Main and Kirby will be open for drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Customers can use on the Chick-fil-A app or online to place an order.

In Houston, Juli Salvagio will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 105 full- and part-time team Members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses, Chick-fil-A said via a news release.

A Houston native, Chick-fil-A said via a news release that Salvagio is “thrilled’ to open her second Chick-fil-A restaurant in her hometown. “Following a successful career spanning business operations, marketing and consulting, she pursued the path to become a Chick-fil-A Operator and soon after opened her first location Chick-fil-A Holcombe and Buffalo in 2005,” the chain said. “Salvagio is looking forward to opening her second restaurant, alongside her husband John and their three children, and continuing to serve the Houston community.”

“We want to have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A, and it’s my hope that our restaurant shows so much care for the Houston community,” Salvagio is quoted as saying via a news release. “I am eager to get to know my new guests and team members as we open Main and Kirby.”

Chick-fil-A said Salvagio’s restaurant will plan to participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 15 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. said it will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds, the chain said, will be distributed to partners in the greater Houston area to aid in the fight against hunger.

The Main and Kirby restaurant is one of more than 125 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Houston market.