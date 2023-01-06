‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 features this Houston queen

HOUSTON – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will return for season 15 with a two hour premiere on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

Sixteen drag performers will compete for a $200,000 cash prize, including the show’s first-ever Houston contestant, Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

In a video on MTV, Mistress Isabelle described herself as “over-the top old-school drag with a modern twist.”

“I do drag because it just comes so naturally to me,” she said in the video. “It sounds so cheesy and so cliché but drag is my passion. I live, eat, breathe drag. Everything is drag for me.”

Normal Anomaly, a Houston-based LGBTQ and HIV advocacy nonprofit, will host a watch party tonight to cheer on Mistress Isabelle. The watch party will be held at 10039 Bissonnet Street, Suite 310. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Call (832) 853-7709 for more information.