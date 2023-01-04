$23 for 2023: BARC slashes adoption fees as shelter reaches ‘critical point’

HOUSTON – BARC, the City of Houston’s Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, is offering reduced adoption fees through January.

Adoption fees are $23 for all dogs ages five months and older.

BARC’s pet adoption package includes a spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, a one-year City pet registration, and a pre-registered microchip with a lifetime registration.

“As we open for adoptions each day this week, our dog adoption kennels are completely filled, with our shelter team going as far as to pull down the dividers in our south adoption building to allow for more dogs to be housed. Dropping the dividers is not ideal as this prevents pets from having the adequate living space to have a healthy, low-stress stay in the shelter,” said Shelter Director, Greg Damianoff. “When the dividers are dropped, that’s when we know the situation is reaching a critical point once again. We need the public’s help more than ever to get these pets out of the shelter and into a forever home.”

BARC’s adoption center is located at 3300 Carr Street and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 12 – 5 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.houstontx.gov/barc/adopt_a_pet.html.