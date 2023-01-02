73º

18-year-old shot twice while returning home from his job in Westchase area, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Rilwan Balogun

HPD units responded to reports of a shooting involving an 18-year-old (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An 18-year-old was wounded while he was reportedly coming home to his apartment from his job in the Westchase area, Houston police said.

It happened in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane between Elmside Drive and Gessner Road.

At around 1 a.m., investigators said the victim had just exited his vehicle at a parking lot. As he was walking toward his apartment, an unknown individual approached him.

At some point, that individual pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice before fleeing.

The 18-year-old reportedly ran to his apartment for safety, and that was when he called police. He was later taken to the hospital by paramedics where he remains in critical condition.

Police do not know what led to the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

