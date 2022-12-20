Suspect wanted after using stolen ID in attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say

Suspect wanted after using stolen ID to attempt to withdraw $1,400 from ATM in Pearland, police say

PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Police Department is searching for a woman who is now wanted after reportedly attempting to use a stolen ID to take more than $1,000 out of a bank account in Pearland.

According to the Pearland Police Department, the woman obtained the ID card from a previous burglary of a motor vehicle.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was then captured by an ATM camera, attempting to use the ID to withdraw $1,400.

If you have any information relevant to this case, please contact Detective Marin (281) 997-4239, email crimetips@pearlandtx.gov, or contact the Brazoria County Crimestoppers at (800) 460-2222.