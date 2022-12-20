58º

HPD receives additional funds for officers to work overtime shifts, focus on crime hotspots in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Officials from the Southwest Management District presented additional funds to commanders of the Houston Police Department on Tuesday.

According to a news release, the additional money will be distributed throughout patrol stations in southwest Houston for officers to “work overtime shifts focused on crime ‘hotspots’ and public nuisances.”

“Public safety is key to the economic development mission (as described by state law) of management districts. The strong partnership between the District and HPD has led to reductions in crime in the area,” the release read.

