Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of popular Memphis rapper Snootie Wild in south Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a well-known rapper from Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 25, according to the Houston Police Department.

Ivory Duke Williams, 22, has been charged with murder in the death of LePreston Porter III, 36, also known as Snootie Wild.

“He was a light, he was very loving, very supportive I feel like there’s nothing I couldn’t call on him for,” said Unieke Hearn, Porter’s younger sister.

“In terms of like why Ivory would want to kill him, hopefully that’s something he’s willing to share during the proceedings, but the arrest is the first step, but the most important step is the justice,” said Daphne Isom Porter’s sister.

Police said Snootie Wild was found lying in a ditch with a gunshot wound to his neck at 4213 Alice Street at about 2 a.m. on Houston’s southside.

READ: Family demands justice after popular Memphis rapper Snootie Wild shot and killed in south Houston

Houston police officers were made aware of the shooting through HPD’s new shot spotter technology.

The rapper was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries the following day.

During the preliminary investigation, a woman said her vehicle had gotten stuck in a ditch and several people attempted to assist her. At that point, she said Porter walked up to her and pointed a gun at her. She then ran away, but called 911 after she heard the gunshot.

Police said surveillance video shows the unknown suspects driving off in a dark-colored sedan.

Further investigation identified Williams as the suspect in this case. He was arrested on Wednesday by HPD SWAT officers without incident.