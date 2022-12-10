Homeowner fatally shot after confronting suspects outside SE Houston home, police say

Investigation underway after a homeowner was shot and killed outside his SE Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed during a confrontation with two masked men outside his SE Houston home, police said.

According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, officers received reports of a shooting in the 8400 block of Safeguard Street near Bellfort Avenue shortly after midnight.

Willkens said a homeowner and his girlfriend heard a noise in his backyard and went to check. He then saw two people with masks on.

Later, the homeowner went toward the front and opened their garage door. That is when police said he was met by the same two suspects.

Investigators said the homeowner and his girlfriend had a verbal confrontation with the two suspects, which turned physical. Willkens said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the homeowner several times before both men fled.

The homeowner died at the scene. His girlfriend was not hurt.

Police do not have a clear description of the two suspects. Lt. Willkens said officers believe they wore “COVID-style” masks at the time of the shooting.

Police do not believe the homeowner had a weapon.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.