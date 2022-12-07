HPD officer critically injured when car struck by train in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department was injured Wednesday morning after being involved with an accident with a train, police said.

According to HPD, the officer was heading to work when his personal vehicle was struck by a train in the 6700 block of Fulton Street.

The officer was transported in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

No further details were immediately available.

