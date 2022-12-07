74º

Local News

HPD officer critically injured when car struck by train in north Houston, police say

Tags: Train crash, Houston Police Department, HPD, North Houston
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

HOUSTON – An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department was injured Wednesday morning after being involved with an accident with a train, police said.

According to HPD, the officer was heading to work when his personal vehicle was struck by a train in the 6700 block of Fulton Street.

The officer was transported in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

No further details were immediately available.

KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.