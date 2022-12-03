Man shot multiple times outside SE Houston gas station, police say

A man was shot several times outside a gas station in SE Houston, police say

A man in his 40′s is expected to survive after Houston police said he was shot multiple times outside a gas station Friday evening.

It happened in the 11200 block of Almeda Genoa Road near Gulf Freeway at around 8 p.m.

Police said the man was inside his vehicle at the gas station when a group of people standing outside a red Toyota began firing at him. The man was shot in the arm and leg.

The suspects in the red Toyota fled the scene.

The man took himself to his brother-in-law’s home, which was nearby. He was later taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said the victim did not cooperate with the investigation.

At this time, police are still investigating what led to the shooting.