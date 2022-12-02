60º

BIG FREEWAY CLOSURE: I-45 northbound in downtown Houston to close this weekend due to bridge repair, TxDOT says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter, Houston

HOUSTON – Headed to downtown Houston this weekend, or passing by on I-45? There’s a huge closure happening this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation says roadwork will be needed on I-45 northbound in downtown Houston, specifically at McKinney St. bridge over the mainlanes.

The repairs come after an 18-wheeler struck the bridge during an incident on Nov. 21.

According to TxDOT, crews will also close the northbound mainlanes between Lockwood Street and West Dallas Street. Multiple ramp closures will take place.

The closure is scheduled to begin Friday night at 9 p.m., with all mainlanes set to open on Monday at 5 a.m.

TxDOT says traffic will be detoured to I-69 northbound direct connector from I-45 northbound to 610 North Loop westbound to I-45 northbound or southbound.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area this weekend.

