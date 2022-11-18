18-year-shot to death while walking to gas station in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old who was walking to the gas station in southwest Houston.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside an after-hours night club located at 9780 Country Creek Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found that a man had been shot.

Investigators said the victim and another man were walking from their home to a nearby gas station when they were approached by two suspects.

Police said one of the suspects grabbed the men by their collars and started yelling at them before putting the 18-year-old victim in a headlock and then shooting him.

Both suspects then fled the scene, and the man who was with the 18-year-old victim also fled for his safety but later returned.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.