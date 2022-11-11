Father of 3 killed in hit-and-run; Family says they just want justice

The family of 24-year-old Daniel Sanchez says they just want justice for his death.

Sanchez was killed Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash while walking near the intersection of Duncum and Nadolney in east Houston.

“Apparently, a driver that was driving southbound struck him and two other teenagers,” said Sanchez’s brother-in-law Eric Soto.

Sanchez, a father of three, was pronounced dead at the scene the two others injured are expected to be okay.

Soto said the driver responsible never stopped to render aid, but Harris County Sheriff investigators were able to get a description of the vehicle involved.

“A dark-colored chevy or GMC truck, possibly lifted. It couldn’t have been something new, like a very new truck it had to of been maybe something in the 2000′s. And they said they had no front plate,” said Soto.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

Sanchez’s family has also put together a GoFundMe to try and raise money for funeral expenses.