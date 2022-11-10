Trans influencer Nikita Dragun was held in and released from a men’s jail in Miami, her representative says

Influencer Nikita Dragun was released from jail in Miami on Wednesday, according to her representative and Miami-Dade County criminal justice records. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday at a hotel and charged with felony assault of a police officer.

Dragun, who is transgender, is well-known online for content about her transition, beauty and style. She has 27 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Dragun’s representative said that Dragun was placed in a men’s unit while in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.