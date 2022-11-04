Baby, 2 toddlers among 5 people hit by truck near taco stand in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two women, a baby and two toddlers were hit by a truck after a major rollover crash near a parked taco truck at a southwest Houston intersection Friday morning, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened in the 7900 block of La Roche Lane near Beechnut Street shortly before 8 a.m.

Sean Teare, chief of Harris County District Attorney’s Vehicular Crimes Division, said a tan-colored Toyota Sequoia was driving on LaRoche Lane and crossed onto Beechnut Street without making a complete stop.

As the vehicle crossed, it collided with a black Nissan truck, according to Teare. The black truck was redirected toward a nearby taco truck, where a mother and her relative were standing in line while carrying three young children.

All five of them were hit.

Teare said the children were between the ages of 3 months old and 3 years old. All three children, their mother, and the family member suffered major injuries but are expected to survive the crash.

Both drivers involved in the rollover crash were taken to a different location to be assessed for intoxication, according to Teare. Authorities believe alcohol did not play a factor.

No charges are expected at this time.