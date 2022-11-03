2 burglars caught in Sugar Land subdivision via home surveillance app, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Authorities in Sugar Land say two men have been arrested after reportedly burglarizing a home on Friday.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, a resident who owns a home in the Waters of Avalon subdivision was alerted of suspicious activity through a surveillance app.

That resident was able to view one of their cameras and saw footage of the burglars inside the home.

Officers arrived at the scene and were able to locate the suspects, who were reportedly leaving in an SUV.

The suspects were identified as foreign nationals, Felipe Gutierrez and David Rojas.

Police say a short chase ensued before they were able to establish a perimeter and utilize drone technology, which helped in the arrest.

Both Gutierrez and Rojas are charged with burglary of a habitation and evading police in a vehicle.