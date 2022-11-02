3 people found shot, 9 detained during reported human smuggling incident in west Houston, police say

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after three people were found shot and nine people were arrested during a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 2930 W. Sam Houston Parkway S. around 2 p.m.

Investigators said three people were found with gunshot wounds and nine people were arrested, but there are currently no threats to the public.

An HPD commander & PIO are en route to a reported human smuggling incident at 2930 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S.



Prelim info is 4 persons were found with gunshot wounds & numerous individuals are detained. No ongoing public threat at this time.



More details at the scene.#hounews pic.twitter.com/I2EJJ2IygY — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 2, 2022

This is an ongoing investigation, continue to check back for more details.