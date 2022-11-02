74º

3 people found shot, 9 detained during reported human smuggling incident in west Houston, police say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after three people were found shot and nine people were arrested during a reported human smuggling incident in west Houston Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the incident at 2930 W. Sam Houston Parkway S. around 2 p.m.

Investigators said three people were found with gunshot wounds and nine people were arrested, but there are currently no threats to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation, continue to check back for more details.

