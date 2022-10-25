📸PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Houston-area residents see lightning, damage following storms across the area⛈️

HOUSTON – A fall front was the cause of loud storms passing through the region from 11 p.m. -2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, bringing intense wind gusts and about a quarter inch of rain throughout southeast Texas.
The front dramatically dropped temperatures and some Houston-area residents saw lightning and damage as storms moved across the area.
Here are a few Click 2 Pins our viewers submitted:
LisaMarie
Saw lighting strike out in Fredericksburg. Going on constantly.
joeyhrechko
Tracie D
Several small trees twisted or broken off. Power line down in roadway and large transformer blew about 1/2 mile west.
Larry Wayne Miller Jr
Lightning Strike above the trees
Donna Thomas
40 pound pot blown over
Did you see any lightning or storm damage in your area? Submit your photos here.