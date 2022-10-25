62º

📸PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Houston-area residents see lightning, damage following storms across the area⛈️

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Houston-area residents see lightning, damage following storms across the area (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – A fall front was the cause of loud storms passing through the region from 11 p.m. -2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, bringing intense wind gusts and about a quarter inch of rain throughout southeast Texas.

The front dramatically dropped temperatures and some Houston-area residents saw lightning and damage as storms moved across the area.

Here are a few Click 2 Pins our viewers submitted:

LisaMarie

Saw lighting strike out in Fredericksburg. Going on constantly.

Fredericksburg
joeyhrechko
Canyon Lake
Tracie D

Several small trees twisted or broken off. Power line down in roadway and large transformer blew about 1/2 mile west.

Montgomery
Larry Wayne Miller Jr

Lightning Strike above the trees

Huntsville
Donna Thomas

40 pound pot blown over

Missouri City

Did you see any lightning or storm damage in your area? Submit your photos here.

