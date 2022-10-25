📸PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Houston-area residents see lightning, damage following storms across the area⛈️

Houston-area residents see lightning, damage following storms across the area

HOUSTON – A fall front was the cause of loud storms passing through the region from 11 p.m. -2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, bringing intense wind gusts and about a quarter inch of rain throughout southeast Texas.

The front dramatically dropped temperatures and some Houston-area residents saw lightning and damage as storms moved across the area.

Here are a few Click 2 Pins our viewers submitted:

LisaMarie Saw lighting strike out in Fredericksburg. Going on constantly. 0 s 0

joeyhrechko 0 s 0

Tracie D Several small trees twisted or broken off. Power line down in roadway and large transformer blew about 1/2 mile west. 0 s 0

Larry Wayne Miller Jr Lightning Strike above the trees 0 s 0

Donna Thomas 40 pound pot blown over 0 s 0

