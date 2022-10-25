Cool and windy Tuesday behind the cold front!

It will be feeling great outside but will be very windy.

Overnight Storms:

Loud and rowdy storms passed through the region from 11PM-2:30AM this morning, bringing intense wind gusts and about a quarter inch of rain throughout SE Texas. These storms were driven by a cold front, which has dramatically dropped temperatures!

Most locations saw less than an inch of rainfall. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Today’s Forecast:

Conditions will be cool and windy today! Temperatures are in the 50s behind the front, and we’ll have clear skies by sunrise! Humidity will be low and highs will be in the lower 70s. Winds will be from the northwest at 15-20mph throughout the day gusting to 25mph, so hang onto your hats!

It will be cool and windy! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day Forecast:

We have cooler weather for the next few days! Another cold front moves in Friday bringing rain chances, but it will give us a taste of fall again as we head into Halloween weekend!