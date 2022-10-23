CRAZYBUENO; Pop-tarts release limited-edition kit featuring Tajín

Now, this is unusual... (warm the toaster up, STAT😋)

In a rare and unexpected move, the classically famous sweet pastry, Pop-tarts has teamed up with Tajín spice to offer consumers a kit fit for off-grid tastebuds.

“As a brand, we love to challenge conventions and defy expectations, and, with the superstar power of Tajín, we knew we could inspire our fans with an unexpected, ingenious combination.” says Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Portable Wholesome Snacks. “Tajín shares our dedication to unique flavors, so they were the perfect partner to embrace this ‘Crazy Bueno’ idea.”

This kit is a choose-your-own-culinary-adventure of flavors and there are no rules.

For inspiration fans can reference the flavor descriptions and pairing ideas provided in the kit to spice up every bite. Think Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts sprinkled with the mild chili and lime flavor of Clásico Seasoning or drizzle the Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce on your own personal favorite – maybe Frosted Chocolate Fudge – for a sweet and spicy treat.

“With fall upon us, Pop-Tarts is a warm and new way to experience this universal product,” says Javier Leyva, Director of Tajín USA. “Our well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime and the new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce pair perfectly with Pop-Tarts’ fruit-flavored filling, frosting and flaky crust.”

The limited-edition kits will be available for order every day from Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Thursday, Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. ET for $10 while supplies last.

The collab will not be available for sale in stores.