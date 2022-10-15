Motorcyclist hit, killed by driver in pickup truck near downtown Houston, police say

A motorcyclist was hit and killed by a pickup truck early Saturday, police say

HOUSTON – A search is underway for the driver of a pickup truck that hit a motorcyclist near downtown Houston early Saturday, according to Houston Police.

According to HPD Lt. J. Buttitta, the crash occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Allen Parkway near Taft Street.

Witnesses told investigators that a dark-colored pickup truck jumped the curb on Allen Parkway, striking a motorcyclist and pinning him underneath.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

It took two wrecker drivers to dislodge the motorcycle from underneath the truck. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/14KYSotEsc — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) October 15, 2022

Police said the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene before officers arrived.

Buttitta said witnesses provided a “basic description” of the driver fleeing the scene, which was later referred to HPD’s Hit and Run Division.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Hit and Run Division at 713 247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.