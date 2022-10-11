1 man killed, another man injured in shooting during possible carjacking at SW Houston apartment complex: HPD

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said one man was fatally shot and another man was injured during a possible carjacking at a southwest Houston apartment complex Tuesday.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 6061 Beverly Hill St.

According to investigators, the surviving victim was transported to the hospital before police could talk to him about what happened. The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

Homicide investigators are currently investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.