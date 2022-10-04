‘Lack of civility and disrespect’: Fort Bend Co. DA sends warning after several political campaign signs vandalized

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Fort Bend County are sending a warning to residents after several political campaign signs were recently stolen or vandalized.

According to Fort Bend County’s District Attorney Brian Middleton, there has been an unusually high volume of candidates from both political parties reporting the crimes.

Nearly every political sign at an intersection in Richmond was graffitied with an “X” on Tuesday afternoon. Another intersection in Sugar Land had signs that were knocked over and shredded to scraps.

“Whether it’s Republicans or Democrats, I think it’s so immature. It’s not appropriate at all,” Fort Bend County voter Colleen Paxton said. “I’m going to vote no matter what.”

Graffiti covers Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 4 Democratic candidate Dexter McCoy’s face at the Richmond intersection.

“People want to use this as a tool to divide us, but we have to remain focused on what’s important to the community,” McCoy said.

Republican candidate for Texas House District 76 Dan Mathews told KPRC 2 he’s had 16 large signs stolen in the last month.

“It could be political motivation, but you know, everyone should respect these signs,” Mathews said. “Just go and vote. That is the perfect time you can show your opinion.”

Middleton said anyone found destroying or altering campaign signs could face criminal prosecution and ultimately incarceration.

“It is unfortunate that these crimes have occurred and they must stop. Destruction of political campaign signs is not likely to affect the outcome of the election; however, the lack of civility and disrespect involved in these crimes is a degradation of our community values,” Middleton wrote. “These actions do not reflect the high moral standards that are typical of Fort Bend County. Please help us put an end to this behavior; our community is better than this.”

Anyone with information on who is committing this crime is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office or the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.