Caught on camera: Bandana-wearing suspect calmly walks into cellphone store in SE Houston, robs clerk at gunpoint

The robbery happened on Sept. 20 in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King around 5:48 p.m., according to Houston police.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a cellphone store in southeast Houston. The incident was caught on camera and released to the public.

On Sept. 20, a man entered the business in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King around 5:48 p.m. The man walked up to an employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect removed the money from the cash drawer, then forced the employee to the back office, where he also removed the money from the safe, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is believed to be 30 to 36 years old, and had a crew cut haircut. He was wearing a brown and white bandana, white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.