Mother shot during exchange of gunfire with uninvited suspect inside apartment complex, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was wounded following a gunfight with an uninvited man inside her apartment Saturday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting took place in the 12700 block of FM 1960 and the woman’s daughter was inside the apartment when the shooting happened.

The 30-year-old woman told deputies a man busted into her apartment and shot her in the lower abdomen. She was taken to Ben Taub Hospital.

During the investigation, deputies say the suspected gunman was dropped off by another person at the North Cypress Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. The suspected shooter was flown to Memorial Hermann and deputies believe he is related to the home invasion.

The 9-year-old girl who was inside the apartment when the shooting happened was reportedly in good spirits and anxious to see her mom.

“She was unharmed. She did not see anything that happened. She saw her mother run into a room, grab her gun and the little girl went and hid underneath the bathroom sink. She heard shots, went outside to check on her mom, and found her mom laying on the floor bleeding. She ran to the door, locked the door and called 911,” Sgt. John Klafka said.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim are related. Both are listed in fair condition and expected to be okay.

Deputies say there are no witnesses and no surveillance cameras at the complex.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.