1 dead after vehicle engulfs in flames in 4-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler on Katy Freeway near Washington Avenue

HOUSTON – One person is dead after a vehicle was engulfed in flames in a 4-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on I-10 Katy Freeway early Monday.

According to Houston Police, the crash occurred on the westbound lanes near the Washington Avenue/Westcott Avenue exit at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said a car and an 18-wheeler collided with one another. A total of four vehicles were involved.

It is unclear what triggered the crash at this time.

Firefighters have responded and are working to extinguish the engulfed vehicle. It is unknown if someone was trapped inside.

The westbound lanes at the I-10 Katy Freeway are shut down at this time as crews work to clear the scene.

No additional injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.