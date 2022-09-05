Who Killed Kevin Hill? Deputies searching for suspect responsible for death of man in 2021

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for killing a man last year.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, deputies said a man was found dead in the 1000 block of FM 1960 Road.

Investigators said Kevin Hill sustained major injuries to his head, which resulted in his death.

The family of Hill is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.