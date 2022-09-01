Grief-stricken families band together after bodies of 2 men found in grassy fields near each other in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Two families that didn’t know each other before the summer started are banding together trying to get answers after separate tragedies brought them together.

“I just want to know what happened. I think we deserve to know what happened,” Lavinia Escamilla said.

Her 29-year-old brother Jesus Escamilla’s body was found on Aug. 19 near the intersection of 75th Street and Lawndale Street in southeast Houston. The body was in a grassy area right next to a busy commercial parking lot.

“All I know is that they found him and that he was already decomposed,” Lavinia said.

The family set up a memorial at the location with a cross and balloons. Lavinia continues returning to the memorial, knowing it’s where her brother last laid.

But, one day when she returned, there was a note left with a phone number for her to call.

“That’s when my head just started going crazy,” Lavinia said.

Two sisters from another family left the note after seeing Jesus’s death on the news. They, too, are grief-stricken.

“It’s sad because they need answers just as much as we do. We need and we want to know what happened, and if there’s someone out there doing this to young people,” Leslie Monjaraz said.

Leslie and Mireya Monjaraz still don’t know how their brother Rodolofo “Rudy” Monjaraz died.

His body was found about six weeks earlier on July 6 by a Houston fire crew. His body was also in a grassy field less than 10 minutes up the road near the intersection of the Gulf Freeway and Cullen Boulevard.

At the time, investigators said his body was found with signs of trauma, but they didn’t believe he was hit by a car. His sisters said he was found in his boxers.

Both men were Hispanic and 29 years old.

“It feels like it’s connected somehow,” Mireya said.

They traced their brother’s last known steps through a supermarket parking lot, just across the street from where Jesus’s body was found.

Both families said they’re struggling to get details from the Houston Police Department and worry someone else’s family could be next.

“It’s scary because this is the neighborhood that I live in, as well. I’m concerned for us and for anybody else that lives in this area,” Leslie said.

HPD has not said the two cases are connected. A department spokesperson told KPRC 2 that an investigation is pending the cause and manner of death from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The Medical Examiner’s Office lists the cause and manner of death for both men as still pending. A spokesperson said it’s not clear how much longer it could take to get that information.