Houston woman claiming to have been drugged at hookah lounge says she’s now experiencing seizures, memory loss, anxiety

HOUSTON – It isn’t easy for Brittany to talk about what happened to her this past Friday night while she was listening to live music with her brother and sister-in-law at the Kulture Hookah Lounge in southwest Houston.

“The waitress handed me a drink,” Brittany said. “I never left my drink.”

Less than ten minutes after she finished the second one, she says she blacked out.

“I remember nothing else. I don’t even remember making it into the restroom. [My brother] said that I was seizing, and my eyes were rolling back,” she said. “I don’t remember anything.”

When she woke up in the hospital, her brother told her she had three seizures and that her sister-in-law experienced the same thing.

“I was in shock. I tested positive for opioids,” she added.

Brittany believes someone targeted them and spiked their drinks.

One of the lounge’s owners told KPRC 2 police were at the business on Monday, reviewing surveillance footage.

“They need to figure out what happened. They need to figure out who did this. I just wasn’t expecting it to happen to me,” Brittany said.

It’s hard to say whether drink spiking is on the rise because there is very little data reporting it in the Houston area.

Brittany said she hasn’t been herself since the ordeal.

“I’ve been having memory lapses, I don’t remember if I had a conversation with someone, sometimes. I just want the word to get out there because it’s serious,” Brittany said.

Her sister-in-law is reportedly back in the hospital dealing with the same symptoms.

HPD’s Major Assaults Division is investigating this case.

