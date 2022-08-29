2 women say their drinks were laced at Houston hookah lounge, causing them to seize; Hospital found opioids in their system

What began as a Friday night out with his wife, Ryan, and sister Brittany to listen to live music at the Kulture Hookah Lounge, ended in a way Herbert Cage would have never imagined.

“I’m tired, frustrated, angry,” Cage said.

Less than 10 minutes after both women finished their second drink, Cage said Ryan and Brittany both started having seizures.

“When I saw their conditions, I thought they were dying,” Cage said.

They both had two seizures at the bar. Brittany was in the bathroom and hit the floor so hard, she broke her right toe, and suffered internal bleeding and bruising.

His wife was right outside the door.

“She was seizing and foaming at the mouth,” Cage said.

They each had a third seizure in the truck while Cage was rushing them to the hospital. Lab work shows they tested positive for opioids.

“How did opioids get in their system? They don’t take medicine. We are kind of baffled at this point,” he said.

Cage said he believes their drinks were laced with drugs and that the women were targeted.

The family filed a police report with Houston police after they were discharged from the hospital.

He added that his wife and sister haven’t been the same since the ordeal.

“They’ve been suffering from memory loss, dizziness, nausea, confusion, loss of balance. Somebody had to intentionally do this. somebody has to be held accountable,” Cage added.

KPRC 2 reached out to Kulture Hookah Lounge and are awaiting a response.