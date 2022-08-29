Blind Houston veteran among group getting to experience NASA’S Artemis launch

Cape Canaveral, Florida has been a busy destination this weekend for spectators awaiting NASA’s first Artemis test mission to the moon.

The Orion Spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket are expected to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center Monday morning between 7:33 and 9:33 a.m. CST, if all goes well with the weather and technology.

The Artemis 1 test flight is uncrewed and is expected to help NASA better explore the lunar surface before sending humans back in 2024.

Houstonians Eddie and Diana Tardy will have a chance to experience the launch in person, thanks to the non-profit Wisdom 4 The Blind.

Eddie Tardy, a veteran who entered the service in 1963 and spent three years in active duty, has glaucoma in one eye.

He said he can see best during the daytime but his vision is hazy. The veteran said he sees mostly sees glares at night.

”They tell me I’m eventually going to go blind,” said Eddie, who is a member of the Blind Veterans Association. “When it happens it happens. Until then I’ll enjoy what I can enjoy.”

Eddie said he plans to use his other senses to experience the rocket launch.

”I’ve learned to use my other senses. Feel and touch, and all of that. And I’m waiting to document this,” he said.

Diana, his wife, said she’ll be able to experience the historic launch as well. ”He said I’m very detailed oriented. I’ll be giving him play-by-play of what’s going on and what we’re seeing,” Diana added.

She said the non-profit took care of the cost of the trip, minus airfare.

Benjamin Keeley is the Executive Director of Wisdom 4 The Blind. His organization is sending blinded 30 veterans, including WWII veterans, their caretakers, and family members from across the country to Florida for the ‘Feel 2 See Experience.’

The group will experience the sounds and vibrations from the trust of the most powerful rocket in the world.

”We’re getting together and getting a chance to go out and feel the rocket take off as NASA goes back to the moon,” Keeley said. Keeley is blind himself. He said Monday’s trip to the Kennedy Space Center comes full circle for him in many ways.

”I remember as a boy the Apollo missions,” Keeley said. “We’d be able to see that and experience that. So I know I look at being able to feel and see that and share that with other veterans.”

The group will also get to tour NASA’s visitor’s center after the launch.

