2 suspects wanted following deadly shooting in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Police officers are searching for two people who they say are responsible for the deadly shooting of a 34-year-old man on Sunday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 9600 block of Homestead Road around 6:10 p.m.

Investigators say when police arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Tahoe. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, witnesses told police a black, mid-size SUV was seen driving through the area and then stopped behind the victim’s truck. They reportedly then saw two unknown men exit the SUV and begin firing at the victim. The duo then fled the scene.

Officials have not released the victim’s identity as they await to notify the next of kin.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.