Man shot during ongoing dispute with another man over robbery that happened nearly 20 years ago, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Man shot over robbery that happened nearly 2 decades ago, police said (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An ongoing dispute over a past robbery between two men led to a shooting outside a southwest Houston apartment complex Friday evening, Houston police said.

It happened at around 8 p.m. in the 10600 block of South Post Oak near Willowbend Boulevard.

According to HPD Lt. L. Crowson, two men, who appeared to have known each other, were having a dispute over an apparent robbery that happened 17 years ago.

Both men met up at an apartment complex parking lot and that was when police said one of the men apparently tried to rob the other.

The men pulled out their guns and began shooting at each other, Lt. Crowson said. One of them was hit by gunfire.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, Crowson added.

It was unknown if one or both men were residents at the apartment complex.

The other man, who was not injured, remained at the scene and was detained by officers.

Crowson said an investigation is underway to determine if charges will be filed.

