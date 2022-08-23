Watch live: Gov. Abbott provides update in Dallas on state flood response

DALLAS, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Tuesday morning in Dallas to provide an update on the state’s emergency response to the severe weather and flash flooding across Texas.

The news conference will be held at 11:30 a.m.

Abbott will be joined by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis, and Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz.

KPRC 2 will livestream the event in the video player above.