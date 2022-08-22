Girlfriend charged in shooting death of boyfriend after ‘wrestling’ with gun inside SE Houston apartment, police say

Latise Lonyea Lenoir, 29, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, Dennis Leon Sharp, 27

HOUSTON – A woman has been charged in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend after police said they “wrestled” with a gun inside a southeast Houston apartment early Saturday.

Latise Lonyea Lenoir, 29, is charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Dennis Leon Sharp.

Houston police said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Redford at around 2 a.m.

According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, the couple were involved in an argument inside their bedroom. Investigators said at some point, the couple began to “wrestle” over a gun.

The gun went off, hitting Sharp in the stomach. Paramedics transported him to the hospital where investigators said he later died.

Lenoir was taken into custody but was later treated by paramedics for a panic attack, Willkens said.