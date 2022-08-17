Hear ye, hear ye: Texas Renaissance Festival is hiring; This is what you need to know about the ‘Job Faire’

TODD MISSION, Texas – Texas Renaissance Festival announced Tuesday that the festival and its vendors plan to hire more than 400 people for the upcoming 2022 season.

The “Job Faire” is now open, virtually, and in-person on the festival grounds on Saturday, Sept. 10, beginning at 9 a.m.

“Texas Renaissance Festival will open its gates for eight weekends, starting on Oct. 8 through Nov. 27,” Carl Foy, marketing director for Texas Renaissance Festival, said. “Hundreds of small businesses open their doors during the festival. All of them are looking for staff members in retail, merchandising, food service, ride operators, and more.”

The festival said in a news release that it is “pleased to allow its merchants early access to potential employees via (its) new virtual job fair,” live now on the festival’s website, Texrenfest.com/jobs.

“A job at the Texas Renaissance Festival is like no other,” Foy said. “It’s great for students or people who need a little extra income. Come prepared to meet people from all over and all walks of life. The memories and friends you’ll make you will take with you for the rest of your life.”

Established in 1974, the festival attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas.

The event describes itself this way: “This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award-winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games.”