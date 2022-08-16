Wrecker driver who helped save deputy constable from fiery crash in Pasadena honored, receives recognition award

Richard Borgstrom was recognized during a meeting held by the First Responders Support Team hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

PASADENA, Texas – A wrecker driver who helped save a constable deputy from a fiery crash in Pasadena in July was honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving Tuesday for his heroic actions.

Richard Borgstrom was recognized at the First Responders Support Team monthly meeting, hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Pct. 8 Constable Phil Sandlin, Executive Director Roberto Trevino of the Harris County Toll Road Authority, and representatives with MADD presented Borgstrom with recognition awards for his life-saving efforts that led to Precinct 8 Deputy Kiana LeMelle being safely pulled from her burning patrol car on July 26.

What happened

Police received reports about a crash on Beltway 8 northbound at San Augustine Avenue around 2:10 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered that LeMelle was reportedly stopped on the shoulder and a service vehicle hit her patrol unit from behind, causing it to hit a wall and catch fire.

LeMelle was transported to Memorial Hermann Southeast with head trauma that required staples and stitches, authorities said. Officials said she was released around and recovered at home. Two of the three individuals in the service vehicle were transported to HCA Southeast, police said.

According to Pasadena PD, alcohol did not appear to be a factor in this crash. Investigators said they are unsure if the deputy constable had her lights on when the crash happened.

All parties involved had no life-threatening injuries, investigators said.