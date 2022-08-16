Man wanted after being accused of shooting another man in front of woman he previously dated, police say

HOUSTON – A man is wanted after allegedly shooting another man in front of a woman he had previously dated on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Mario Quintanilla, 49, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of the 46-year-old man.

The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. in the 4900 block of Bliss Street, near southeast Houston.

Police said the shooting victim and the woman were sleeping inside his vehicle but got out once he felt one of the tires had gone flat. The man saw Quintanilla, the two got into an argument.

Some time during the argument, Quintanilla reportedly shot the man several times and then fled the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The woman inside the vehicle allegedly witnessed the incident.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Quintanilla and the shooting victim had been involved in several arguments in previous days and the woman who witnessed the shooting had a previous dating relationship with Quintanilla.

Quintanilla was charged for his role in the shooting and remains at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quintanilla is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.