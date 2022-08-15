Mayor Turner, Sheila Jackson Lee to call out Republican leaders in Texas for allegedly refusing to adequately fund public schools

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will hold a news conference Monday to call out state Republican leaders for allegedly refusing to adequately fund public schools in Texas, according to a release.

Democrats said this has caused several rural school districts around the state to move to four-day weeks, and new polling shows 70% of Texas teachers want to quit their jobs, the release states.

Turner and Lee will be joined by Aicha Davis, a member of the Texas State Board of Education, and Harris County Democratic Party Chair Odus E. Evbagharu.

The new conference will begin at 12:45 p.m. and will be live-streamed in the video player above.