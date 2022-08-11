List of Galveston accidents involving golf carts released after deadly collision

GALVESTON – A grandfather, two of his grandchildren and an adult relative were killed in a weekend collision involving a golf cart and two vehicles in Galveston.

Authorities in Galveston said an SUV driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck and a golf cart carrying six people.

Police identified the four people killed as 49-year-old Felipe Bentancur, 25-year-old Destiny Uvalle, and two grandchildren, 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentancur and 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu. Two others on the golf cart were critically injured.

Miguel Espinoza, the driver of the SUV, is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and remains jailed.

The crash has prompted calls for golf cart rule changes in Galveston.

On Thursday, police released a list of accidents involving golf carts that occurred in Galveston between June 21, 2021 and Aug. 6, 2022. Nine of the 32 incidents listed resulted in injuries.

Ad

Galveston golf cart crash: